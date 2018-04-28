SSGC raids on a Textile Mill of Noriabad

Karachi

SSGC has intensified gas theft operation in its franchise areas. SSGC’s task force comprising of officials from CGTO Karachi, Hyderabad, Measurment and Sales dept conducted a raid on Nedeem Textile Mills Noriabad. Owner of the Textile Mill was violating the rules of Gas sales agreement (GSA) and causing the high rate of UFG through using illegally/ unauthorized increased in gas load through a sanctioned meter of the company. It was found that the Nadeem Textile Mill owner was consuming more than 76 % gas than sanctioned load. Another Gross violation observed was that the customer was contracted for Power Generation only whereas the customer had installed Boilers as well which it is not entitled to use for. Furthermore, a SSGC Meter from the stock was found installed at these boilers as sublet meter. CC&B record is showing that meter in KT Stores. SSGC team has kept the Nadeem Textile Mill of Noriabad on observation and all relevant evidence has submitted to higher management for further legal action. Under the banner of Operation Grift, SSGC team is waging an all-out war against Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG).—PR