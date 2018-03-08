SSGC raids garment, embroidery factories

Staff Reporter

The SSGC has intensified gas theft operation in its franchise areas. The SSGC’s CGTO Team carried out raids on a garment factory and two Embroidery Works and Power Houses in the Orangi Town here Wednesday.

In 1st raid domestic customer was found using gas for commercial purpose for Garment works. Total load was 200 cft/per hour. The meter was removed and gas supply was disconnected. In a 2nd raid, domestic customer was found using gas for commercial purpose Press Boiler and Power Generation. Total load obtained at the time of raid was 400 cft/hr.

In a 3rd raid, domestic customer was found using gas for commercial purpose Embroidery works and Power Generation. Total load obtained at the time of raid was 600 cft/hr.

In a 4th raid. Domestic customer was found using gas for commercial purpose Embroidery works. Total load obtained at the time of raid was 125 cft/hr. All meters were removed and gas supply was disconnected..

Claims will be raised against the culpirts who were using gas on domestic connections for commercial purposes such as power generation etc. All such Customers were told to apply for commercial connection of RLNG. On 6 Mar 2018 SS&CGTO Larkana sweeped Goth Mehmoodabad in Kacha Area of Distt Shikarpur to apprehend gas Transgressors involved in Power Generation through Stolen Gas. Police Station Mehmoodabad extended full cooperation in the operation. SSGC said in its statement that the Crackdown against such customers will be more intensified in future.