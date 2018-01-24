SSGC offers opportunities for young engineers

Staff Reporter

Acting Managing Director of SSGC, Amin Rajput has said that the Company welcomes fresh engineering graduates to apply for SSGC’s Emerging Leadership Program that offers excellent career opportunities and a constant stream of quality projects.

The SSGC Acting MD was speaking as the guest of honour of the 2nd International Conference on Chemical Engineering which was organized by the Chemical Engineering Department of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro at a local Karachi hotel.

Rajput said that induction of fresh graduates in SSGC from quality institutions such as MUET is indispensable for the future success of the Company as these graduates bring in intellect, talent and new ideas into the Company.

He said that the SSGC is playing a pivotal role in Pakistan’s LNG supply chain by transmitting 1200 mmcfd RLNG to sectors that need it most. In doing so, the Company has helped bridge demand-supply gap of natural gas in the country. He attributed the success of SSGC’s RLNG infrastructure project to its team of dedicated professionals including engineers.