SSGC marks advent of Ramazan with a blissful event

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In keeping with a well-entrenched tradition, SSGC organized an ‘Istaqbal-e-Ramazan’ program to mark the advent of one of the holiest months of the year. The program, held at the Company’s Head Office auditorium on May 14, 2018, featured Allama Molana Liaqat Hussain Azhari, a famous Islamic scholar and orator as the keynote speaker.

In his thought provoking speech, Allama Azhari reiterated that Ramazan provides Muslims with a perfect opportunity to cleanse their sins and start afresh.

He said that the true spirit of Ramadan lies in practicing religious tolerance, patience and empathy for fellow human beings.

Another highlight of this program were reputed Naat Khawans Mohammad Faisal Hassan Naqshbandi and Bilal Raza’s heartfelt renditions which were greatly admired by the large audience consisting of SSGC’s top management, executives and staff.

Shahbaz Islam, Head of Corporate Communications, thanked the guests for making the program a success. Company employees including its top management and executives and staff attended the program. The program concluded on a heartfelt Dua for the prosperity of Pakistan and SSGC.

At the end of the event, head of Corporate Communications and Human Resource Departments, Shahbaz Islam and Acting General Manager (Admin) Col. (R) Shoaib Ahmed Qureshi and DGM( CCD) Salman Ahmed Siddiqui presented esteemed guests with Company souvenirs as a token of appreciation.

This program was conducted gracefully by Muhammad Ali Goahr Chief Manager (Media Relations). As a customary gesture, the audience was presented with a packet of dates as they exited the auditorium.