SSGC loggerhead with K-Electric over gas supply leaving consumers to suffer

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is loggerhead with the K-Electric over the supply of gas but consumers are facing load-shedding and breakdown on the arrival of hot summer season across the metropolis.

According to SSGC spokesperson, a misleading statement is being communicated by K-Electric to its customers that the shortage of gas supply has impacted its power generation leading to temporary load shedding in many areas of Karachi.

SSGC spokesperson, however, asserts that gas supply to K-Electric has neither been reduced nor increased. The SSGC is receiving less gas supply from the fields and since domestic demand has increased substantially, the Company has to cater to it on top priority, as per the Government’s gas load management plan. The Company is supplying gas on priority to all those customers with whom it has contractual agreements and presently it does not have a Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) with the K-Electric.

The spokesperson at the same time reiterates that despite the absence of a GSA and KE’s mounting outstanding dues with SSGC, the latter continues to provide a reasonable amount of gas to the power company in the larger interest of the people of Karachi.

On the other hand, the K-Electric claimed that as temperatures rise, the peak demand touched 2,600 MW on Wednesday and is expected to continue escalating in coming days.

K-Electric is currently receiving gas supply at approx. 90mmcfd as opposed to ECC allocated 276mmcfd and below the supply levels of this time last year. Due to a reduced gas supply, 500 MW gas-fired plants are currently not operational creating an additional shortfall in the system. The shortfall is expected to increase as demand increases.

Due to this additional shortfall customers in residential and commercial areas will experience a temporary outage of one hour whereas industrial customers will experience outage spells of four hours on average. The load management cycles are being taken on a rotational basis. Efforts to communicate timings to individual customers via our customer service and digital platforms are underway and we request your support and patience during this process.

Our key priority at the moment is to make all possible efforts to manage load without burdening customers while also ensuring all available generation is maximized including bringing online ahead of schedule one of our smaller Furnace Oil-fired units at BQPS which was under planned maintenance. Whilst measures taken at KE end are expected to bring partial relief, the single fuel gas-fired power plants of K-Electric will continue to remain un-operational and the 500MW shortfall can only be addressed with increased levels of gas supply by SSGC.