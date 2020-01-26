SSGC intensifies gas theft campaign

The CRD Task Force of Sui Southern Gas Company identified and caught 1400 defaulted residents involved in direct stealing of gas through rubber pipes at Baldia Town, Karachi. The SS and CGTO department of the company has doubled its efforts in bringing down those miscreants involved in illegal use of gas. The team has been able to achieve multiple prosecution successes over the past couple of weeks. A recent conviction was given by Honorable Judge Gas Utility Court, Larkana, against three accused of stealing gas, namely; Bashir Ali Jatoi, Rustam Ali Jatoi, and Shoukat Ali Jatoi. The culprits, after imprisonment will be liable to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000/- each. In another case, Honorable Judge of Gas Utility Court/ District & Sessions Judge Sukkur, announced the verdict against culprit Gul Bahar. The accused had concealed information from the judge and upon conviction was sent to Central Jail. A Provisional Theft Gas claim of Rs. 84,100/- was issued against Mr. Sadaqat Ali, Karachi, where the customer paid fine upon intimation..-PR