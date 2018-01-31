SSGC destroys another network of gas thieves

Staff Reporter

SSGC tightened rope against the gas thieves. SS&CGTO team in coordination with Company’s CRD, FIR Cell, along with SSGC Police continued its crackdown against miscreants involved in theft of natural gas by raiding in the areas of Federal ‘B’ Area and Mahmoodabad. The teams disconnected the illegal direct supply of gas and saved millions of rupees of Company by curbing gas theft.

SS&CGTO conducted a raid on Industrial Corrugation Factory in Federal ‘B’ Area where the culprits were using direct gas through tempering the meter. Total load that was being obtained was 925 cft/ hr. Culprit owner of the Corrugation Factory Zahid Aziz was arrested and FIR was lodged and recovery amount will be charged against him.