SSGC crackdown against illegal connections, 2 held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

SSGC tightened its noose on gas thieves by conducting a number of raids during the last few days in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. In different raids, two culprits were arrested on spot who were stealing gas by using direct connection from the gas line.

In adherence to the directives of senior management, a joint inspection-cum-raid was carried out in Karachi’s Dawood Bachani Goth where a culprit Ghani was running a water hydrant unit by using stolen gas for power generation. Task force arrested Ghanifrom the spot.

Another gas thief was arrested from Gulshan Maymar, LasiGoth in Karachi where teams of CGTO along with CRD representatives and SSGC police raided Nadeem Arif Pakwan Center where culpritShakeel Muhammad was stealing gas 350 cftper hour from direct line by using rubber pipe. SSGC’s team killed gasline/ connection and removed rubber pipe and other material which were being used in stealing gas.

CGTO, CRD along with SSGC Police also conducted raids in different areas of Quetta. First raid was conducted in LabourColony Bypass Road whereas the second raid was carried out on MashallahSakhiHotel at SpinnyRoad.

The third raid was conducted on New Punjab Hotel and MusafirKhana, SpinnyRoad where the miscreants were using gas unlawfully by using rubber pipe from the main service line.

Task force disconnected their connection and dismantled the theft network and will charge theft load accordingly.

On the other hand, SSGC’s Legal Wing achieved a huge success. Bail application of accused / gas thief Bashir Chandio, owner of Super Pakwan, Qasimabad was rejected by Gas Utility Court District, Hyderabad. The accused was nominated in FIR # 148/2018 on the charges of using gas through direct connection.

Mr. Muhammad Asif from SSGC’s Prosecution Wing Hyderabad contested the arguments in the Court. SSGC is determined to intensify crackdown on such culprits in future as it badly affects Company’s financial position.

