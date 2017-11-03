SSGC conducts raid on illegal connection; accused nabbed

Staff Reporter

SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Team conducted a raid Korangi industrial Area Embroidery works factory against gas theft and unauthorized use of Gas. The owner of the factory Muhammad Wasaib has been arrested by the SSGC dedicated Police Force and FIR has been lodged against the offender. SSGC has also cut the gas connection of the said restaurant.

In an other raid in sango Lane a highly dangerous area of Layari, SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Team conducted a raid on paper Factory and on a Tandour. Owner of Paper factory was using gas directly without Meter. FIR has been launched against the culprits and the gas supply line has been killed. However, the gas claim has been raised against the culprit.

SSGC has expressed its determination to uproot the menace of gas theft. Whenever required, the SSGC raiding parties will also seek the assistance of Pakistan Rangers’.

The Gas Theft Control and Recovery Act, 2016 passed by the National Assembly in 2016 and the recent establishment of Gas Theft utility courts have given the gas utilities the mandate to take an unprecedented legal action against them.