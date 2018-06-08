SSGC clarifies reports about CNG station closure

Staff Reporter

SSGC would like to clarify the news items that appeared in the sections of the press on June 6 and 7 with regards to the 4-day a week closure of gas to CNG stations.

The Company dispels the assertion of very few CNG and transport owners / representative that termed the CNG curtailment measure to be ‘unethical’ and ‘discriminatory’. SSGC stresses that the Company had to resort to 4-day closure in last two week simply because it was receiving less gas from the fields from which it purchases gas.

The Company is determined to ensure maximum supply of gas to its Domestic Customers more so during the prevalent Ramadan season and also to ensure power generation in these days of blistering heat to lessen outages.

It must also be borne in mind that for the supply of gas, SSGC follows a Government of Pakistan’s prescribed gas load management policy that ensures supply to domestic / Commercial customers first followed by Power, Industrial / Fertilizer / Captive Power, Cement and eventually to CNG customers in the lower rung.

Still, SSGC has always remained committed to ensure optimum supply even to the CNG sector. However, it needs to be understood that SSGC is in the business of transmitting and distributing gas and its availability depends largely on the quantum of gas it gets from gas fields owned by Exploration and Production companies.

Contrary to the impression created, SSGC resorts to curtailing supplies by taking into confidence its stakeholders first and that also includes CNG station owners with whom it has always maintained effective communication. In this context, the Company views the recent statements made by CNG station owners to be misleading especially since it creates unnecessary anxiety among the customers.