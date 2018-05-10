SSGC action against gas theft, one nabbed

Staff Reporter

SSGC tightened the rope against the gas thieves by cutting down the various illegal connections at various locations in its franchise areas. SS&CGTO team in coordination with Company’s CRD, FIR Cell and along with SSGC Police continued its crackdown against miscreants involved in theft of natural gas by raiding in Larkana where culprits were stealing gas after punching 4 inch line for illegal power generation through engine. One culprit has been apprehended and FIR has been lodged in Thull Police Station. Moreover SS&CGTO Hyderabad carried out a joint raid in the city. The culprit was found using gas directly through killed service line for production of brake shoes with a connected load of 300 cft/hr. SSGC’s team removed clamps, disconnected the service and raised the claim in accordance to the load. Legal action will be taken against the culprit.

In a third raid, the CRD’s Task Force came into action against the miscreants involved in gas theft in Landhi’s vicinity in Karachi’s Mari Colony near Labour Square where the culprits have illegally given gas connection through rubber pipes to the other houses for their usage. Task Force disconnected these lines and removed the network of rubber pipes.

SSGC continues to unearth the network of gas thieves and meter tampering miscreants who are the main causes of Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses, which is severely impacting SSGC’s financial bottom line.