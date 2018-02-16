SSC annual exams from March 3

Rawalpindi

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2018 annual exams will start from March 3 as Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) is finalizing all the arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of the exams.

An official of board informed APP that foolproof arrangements in coordination with the authorities concerned would also be made to ensure security of the students.

He said, the board has started dispatching roll number slips to the students at their given addresses for appearing in the exams while the examination centers are also being set up in four districts of the division.

The board will also deploy its own security guards at exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate ‘Botti Mafia’, he added.—APP