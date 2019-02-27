SSC annual exams 2019 from Friday

Rawalpindi

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2019 annual papers would be held on Mar 1, Friday in accordance with the schedule announced earlier and the roll number slips of the regular students have been dispatched to the institutions concerned and all the private students.

According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, there would be no change in the schedule announced by the Board. The students must appear in the papers in accordance with the date sheet sent to them. The roll number slips of private students had been dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms, he added.

The students can contact the board’s control room on 051-9239191 or the controller examination telephone number 051-5450918 and 051-5450917 in case of any difficulty.—APP

