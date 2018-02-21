SSC 2018 annual exams to start from March 1st

Rawalpindi

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2018 annual exams will start from March 1st in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), SSC annual exams would start from March 1st as all arrangements have been finalized by the board for transparent and smooth holding of exams in which as many as 123,936 students would take part including 94,013 regular and 29,923 private.

The RBISE spokesman informed that the students have been issued roll number slips for appearing in the exams while total 374 examination centers have been set up in this regard.

Of the total examination centers, 140 are for boys and 138 for girls while 96 combined examination centers have also been set up.

374 Superintendents, 470 Deputy Superintendents and 374 invigilators have been deployed while total 69 examination centers set up in district Attock, 82 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum, 95 in Rawalpindi district with 66 local exam centers set up in Rawalpindi.

He said, foolproof security arrangements on the directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Regional Police Officer have been finalized. The board has also deployed 362 its own security guards for all exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate ‘Botti Mafia’, he added.

The students can contact the board’s control room on 051-9239191 or the controller examination telephone number 051-5450918 and 051-5450917. He informed that special monitoring teams have been formed.—APP