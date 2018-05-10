SRU geared to bridge gap between bureaucracy and people

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) Director General Salman Sufi Wednesday said that the main objective of the unit established by the government was to bridge the gap between bureaucracy and people.

Talking to media he said earlier an idea was shared with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif regarding establishment of a department through which grievances of people could be handled in more effective manner. “Bureaucracy’s job is to run different departments and it has no mechanism to interact with people and to know that which areas need improvement to ensure better working”, he said.

Salman said that with such things in mind a department was proposed which was named Strategic Reform Unit. He said young graduates were hired and were tasked to conceive various projects with major relevance to common man.

Issues like violence against women, empowerment of women, graveyard problems, footpath issues on roads etc were focal areas initially, he said, adding that such problems seemed small but create huge impact on society.

He said a report was prepared and presented to the chief minister to address such matters. It was very important to develop mechanisms and structures in departments as per changing realities of the world, he added.

The DG said that it was important to have people’s opinion, and laws made after their feedback were set to be more effective. Salman Sufi said that when women protection act was introduced though a lot pressure was faced. “But with the grace of Allah Almighty and strong political will of Shahbaz Sharif we got it implemented in true letter and spirit”.

He further said SRU worked on 14 legislations of different department were got implemented. SRU major works include Punjab protection women against violence act which was approved, establishment of Violence against women centre in Multan operational since March, 2017.

At this centre all essential services to ensure justice delivery to victims of violence including police and prosecution services, medical examination, collection of forensic and other evidence, provision of psychological support and rehabilitative services were available, he highlighted. He said government would establish 35 more such centres.

He said more such graveyards would be constructed in other districts as well. He also highlighted Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS) introduced by government and under this more than 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles were registered with the result that people do not need to go to agents.