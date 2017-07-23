SRSP distributes free equipments

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) distributed free equipments and machineries among jobless young men and women of Drosh area. A function was also held here at Drosh some 45 KM from here.

District Program Manager Tariq Ahmad was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion program anger Salahuddin Salih said that SRSP is a non political, non religious and non profitable organization which work for the benefit of entire humanity irrespective to their cast, colour and religious.

He said that SRSP distributing free equipments and machineries among the jobless skilled men and women of the area in Asset Transfer to Livelihood Enhancement & Protection Beneficiary program.

He said that SRSP provided these equipment worth 47000 per head among 250 youths of the area in two phase and in today session we distributing these equipments among 106 persons of union council Ashriat and Sheshikoh.

These equipments consisting on sewing machine, Zigzag, embroidery, handicraft, carpenter machinery, iron, home entrepreneur, and goods of shopping center for poor ladies at home.

DPM Tariq Ahmad said that SRSP providing these goods to youth of the area with the financial support of Pakistan Poverty alleviation Fund (PPAF) program to alleviate and reduce poverty ration in the area. Talking to this scribe a beneficiary said that his wife got goods for shopping center which she will sell at her home and we can earn livelihood by this way.

An other beneficiary whose wife got sewing machine said that now my wife can sew the cloths of people and can earn money which will help us to educate our children by best way.