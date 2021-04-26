SRSO builds 106 Handwashing Stations to combat Covid-19

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has constructed 106 handwashing stations for public to combat with COVID-19 pandemic in Shikarpur districts and Larkana district of Sundh.

We can prevent people effectively from COVID-19 pandemic through awareness raising, vaccination behavioral change, and preventing measures, said Chief Executive Officer SRSO, Muhammad DitalKalhoro on Monday.

The SRSO is working through community institutions and stakeholders by undertaking awareness raising and preventing measures at different levels.

For this purpose, 106 public handwashing stations have been constructed in markets, government schools, and hospitals of these two district of the Province.

It is a big achievement of the SRSO, which has been achieved, with the support of district administration, health, and education departments, told Kalhoro.

He further said that his Orgnization started the COVID-19 Project under the ECHO’s Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) support with the collaboration with collaboration of RSPN.

The key objective of this project is to support and respond Government of Sindh in addressing, responding, and mitigating sufferings of people of Sindh.

According to CEO, they are implementing the project with the engagement and collaboration of community institutors (CIs), district administration, and health department. He said that we should be playing our due role against pandemic at our own level.

The role of Community Institutions (CIs) against pandemic is very important and they are also playing an effective role for awareness raising and preventing measures among the masses at the gross-root level.

The SRSO Focal Person for ECHO-HIP-COVID-19 Project, Muhammad Akram Shaikh briefed further details about project and specifically this achievement !adding that SRSO has constructed 106 public handwashing stations from which 40 at market, 60 government schools, and 6 hospitals.

He said that SRSO is managing water and sops at handwashing stations with the support of market committees and school administration.

These stations are providing handwashing facilities and behavior changes among the public against COVID-19 pandemic in both districts, he added.