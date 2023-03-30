SRK wants this woman to replace Deepika Padukone in the Pathaan song

At first, Shah Rukh viewed a video of an elderly woman dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan.

Following his viewing of the clip, Shah Rukh grinned and added, “It’s incredibly encouraging and very, very beautiful.”

There are many things that I have not done, he responded when asked to name one thing he did in Pathaan that he had never done before.

Shah Rukh said after watching the clip, "Meena ji, thank you very much for doing this. If I had seen you, we might have asked Deepika and you not to dance."

The one criterion I don't think I ever fulfilled was to shampoo my hair on alternate days.

The actor referred to the AI renderings of Pathaan’s features and said, “He is way more good-looking than me.” “I’ll attempt to look like this,” says the second line of Pathaan. Shah Rukh also talked about whether he preferred long hair or short hair with a man bun. It takes an hour to put on that man bun. Then, everything continues as it is (he points to his head).

Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the new digital release of Pathaan. On Tuesday, he collaborated with YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam on a humorous video. On Instagram, Prime Video shared the video along with the message “Nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you.”

In the video, Shah Rukh speaks the line from Pathaan, ‘Apni Kursi Ki Peti Baandh Lo,’ but he eventually gets fed up with the same old manner he sells his flicks. Then he challenged Bhuvan to think up some fresh strategies for promoting the film. Bhuvan’s suggestions ultimately didn’t satisfy Shah Rukh, so he devised his own strategy to promote the film.