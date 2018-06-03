Srinagar youth laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans

Indian forces tear gass mourners

Srinagar

Thousands of people on Saturday took part in the last rites of downtown Srinagar youth who was run over by a CRPF vehicle during protests in Nowhatta yesterday.

An eye witness said that thousands of people took part in the funeral prayers of Kaisar Bhat at Fateh Kadal chowk. He said that forces fired tear gas into the mourners at the chowk, injuring dozens of them.

Reports said the body was later loaded onto a truck and driven to Eidgah where thousands of people had already assembled to take part in last rites. “Second round of funeral prayers was held there in which thousands participated,” said a mourner, adding that pro-freedom slogans were raised during the funeral.

He said that forces resorted to massive teargas shelling after Bhat was laid to rest, triggering intense clashes between the youth and the forces. Kaiser Bhat, 21, was ploughed down by the Central Reserve Police Force vehicle in the old city area of Nowhatta during protests on Friday. Bhat was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), here. He succumbed to critical internal injuries early on Saturday. Internet services in Srinagar and Budgam districts have been suspended as a precautionary measure, a police officer said.—GK