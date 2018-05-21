Srinagar sealed ahead of anniversaries of Farooq, Lone

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, restrictions were imposed in downtown Srinagar on Sunday for the second successive day in view of march towards Eidgah called by the Joint Resistance Leadership, today.

The downtown area of Srinagar has been kept out of bounds ahead of death anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri martyred leaders Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone on May 21.

Barricades were laid to thwart people from taking any protests. Lanes and by lanes were sealed with concertina wires, while transport was not allowed to move through downtown areas particularly through areas considered to be bastion of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Meanwhile, in an apparent reference to Indian Prime Minister yesterday’s speech, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq taking to micro blogging site Twitter said: “Leadership under detention while downtown continues to be put under curfew & restrictions! Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal completely sealed and barricaded! Repression for the sake of “Development”… The new mantra for Kashmir resolution!”—KMS