Srinagar protests demand justice for Aasiya, Neelofar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family members of Aasiya and Neelofar staged a silent protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar to press for the demand of fair probe into the rape and murder of the two women by the Indian men in uniform on this day in 2009 in Shopian district. The family members of the victim women were joined by Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah and Syed Bashir Andrabi.

Shakeel Ahmed, the husband of Neelofar and brother of Aasiya, on the occasion vowed to continue his struggle for justice, against all odds. The protesters carried banners and placards displaying the photographs of Aasiya and Neelofar demanding stern punishment to those involved in the killing and rape of the women. They demanded a probe into the gruesome incident by an international investigation agency.—KMS