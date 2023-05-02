Srinagar in mess because of G-20 Tamasha: Omar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah has termed the upcoming G-20 meeting in Srinagar a ‘tamasha’.

, Omar Abdulla in a statement said that the preparations for the same are causing inconvenience to the people of Kashmir valley.

Lashing out at BJP, Omar tweeted, “Things are a mess in Srinagar because of this G-20 tamasha. The actual meeting will probably see most areas locked down and people stuck in their homes. Perhaps the BJP is being sensible sparing the people of Jammu the pain we are suffering here in the valley. The G20 has only punished the residents of Srinagar,” he said.

“This has proven our apprehensions about change in demographic character. This way Jammu and Dogras will [also] lose their identity, which was preserved by Maharaja Hari Singh by bringing state subject law in 1927 for land and job protection. BJP [Jammu] leaders’ silence is irksome,” he said.

He also raised question for arranging G20 meetings in Srinagar and Ladakh, and excluding Jammu in this regard.

Throwing a prickly poser at BJP, NC president asked if Jammu was not important and said that BJP leaders had taken Jammu for granted.

“This is unfortunate that in Ladakh and Kashmir, G20 meetings can be organised. But no meeting has been scheduled in Jammu. It was tragic that no Jammu leader, even those raising “Jammu, Jammu or Dogra-Dogra” slogans did not flag this issue,” he added.—KMS