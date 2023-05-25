Srinagar G20 Moot: A blow to India’s attempt to normalize occupation of Kashmir

Madiha Shakil

India’s ongoing attempt to normalize its occupation of Kashmir has suffered a serious setback as a num-ber of G20 countries have refused to attend the moot in Srinagar. The decision by several nations to boy-cott the G20 event in the Indian occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) highlights the interna-tional community’s concerns and firm stance against holding meetings in disputed territories. China, in particular, took the lead in boycotting the Srinagar G20 meeting, joined by countries like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt. This diplomatic setback for India reflects a growing solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and raises questions about India’s attempts to normalize its illegal hold on Kashmir.

The decision of many countries to boycott the Srinagar G20 meet is seen as a bold and brave step in support of the oppressed people of IIOJK. It is a clear message to India that the international com-munity does not recognize or endorse its claim over the region. The boycott signifies the growing con-cerns about the plight of the Kashmiri people and emphasizes the need for a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute. By refusing to attend the G20 meeting, these countries are showing their commitment to upholding international norms and principles.

India’s presidency of the G20 group has been marred by controversy due to the boycott by China and other nations. This boycott casts a shadow over the legitimacy of India’s claims and raises doubts about its ability to effectively lead the G20. The international community has expressed concerns about India’s handling of the Kashmir issue and its disregard for the rights guaranteed to the Kashmiri people by the United Nations Security Council. The boycott serves as a wake-up call for India to reflect on the reasons behind the international community’s reservations and address the underlying issues sur-rounding the Kashmir dispute.

The ongoing situation in IIOJK raises concerns about press freedom, as journalists continue to face attacks and restrictions on their work. The Committee to Protect Journalists has expressed alarm over the situation, particularly as India holds the G20 summit in Srinagar. Journalists operating in the region face challenges in reporting the ground realities and providing unbiased coverage. The militarized normalcy enforced by India, including arrests, raids, surveillance, and persecution, further undermines India’s claim that normalcy has returned to IIOJK. These actions not only hinder the free flow of information but also contribute to the tense envi-ronment in the region.

The international community has closely scruti-nized India’s actions and intentions in the region. The boycott of the Srinagar G20 meeting by several countries, led by China, is a significant diplomatic blow to India’s efforts to normalize its occupation of Kashmir. It highlights the concerns of the interna-tional community regarding the status of Kashmir and emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution to the dispute. The refusal of countries to attend the Srinagar G20 meeting serves as a reminder to India that the issue of Kashmir is not one that can be brushed aside or resolved unilaterally.

India must recognize the significance of this diplomatic setback and engage in constructive dia-logue to address the concerns of the international community. It is essential for India to reassess its approach to the Kashmir issue. A unilateral and oppressive strategy will only deepen the divide and prolong the suffering of the Kashmiri people. India must recognize the importance of dialogue and en-gagement with all stakeholders, including Pakistan, to find a peaceful and just resolution to the dispute. The international community can play a constructive role in facilitating negotiations and ensuring the rights of the Kashmiri people are respected.

India’s attempts to portray normalcy in Kashmir have been met with skepticism by the international community. The heavy security presence and re-strictions imposed on the local population contradict India’s claims of normalcy. The militarization of Srinagar, turning it into a military fortress for the G20 meeting, further raises questions about India’s commitment to democratic principles and respect for human rights. It is crucial for India to acknowledge the ground realities in IIOJK and take steps to address the legitimate grievances of the Kashmiri people.

The boycott of the Srinagar G20 moot should serve as a wake-up call for India to abandon its uni-lateral approach and engage in meaningful dialogue. Ignoring the concerns and aspirations of the Kashmiri people will only fuel resentment and prolong the conflict. India must acknowledge that the Kashmir issue is not solely an internal matter, but one that has implications for regional stability and global peace.

The international community’s support for the Kashmiri people and their refusal to attend the Sri-nagar G20 meeting is a clear demonstration of soli-darity. China’s leading role in the boycott highlights its longstanding position on the Kashmir issue and its commitment to upholding international law. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt joining the boycott further underscore the global concern over India’s actions in Kashmir.

India must recognize that a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute requires the involvement and consent of all parties concerned. It should seize this opportunity to reevaluate its policies and demonstrate a genuine commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue and negotiation. A just and lasting solution can only be achieved by addressing the underlying political, social, and economic issues, while respecting the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Furthermore, India must ensure the protection of press freedom in Kashmir. Journalists play a crucial role in informing the public and providing an inde-pendent perspective on the ground. By lifting re-strictions, releasing journalists from detention, and fostering an environment that allows for free and unbiased reporting, India can demonstrate its com-mitment to transparency and uphold democratic values.

The boycott of the Srinagar G20 moot by several countries, led by China, has dealt a severe blow to India’s efforts to normalize its occupation of Kashmir. It reflects the international community’s concerns and support for the Kashmiri people. India must heed this message and engage in sincere dia-logue to find a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue. The aspirations and rights of the Kashmiri people cannot be ignored, and a peaceful resolution to the dispute is essential for the stability and well-being of the entire region. The international community stands ready to assist in facilitating negotiations and promoting a peaceful resolution, but ultimately, it is up to India to demonstrate its commitment to justice, peace, and the rights of the Kashmiri people.

[The writer is lecturer at AJK University, Muzaffarabad.]