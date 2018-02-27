Sridevi died of accidental drowning in bathtub, say Dubai police

Observer Report

Dubai

Shortly after forensic doctors concluded that Indian first female superstar Sridevi died of a heart attack and added there is nothing suspicious about the way the superstar passed away, Dubai police in its initial investigation said that Bollywood actress drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room.

According to Dubai police, they found traces of alcohol in her body which may have led to the accident.

Gulf News citing police officials said, “The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned.” Police have released the forensics report of Sridevi to her family and the Indian Consulate representative in Dubai, according to Gulf News.

According to the report, Dubai Police has transferred Sridevi’s case to Dubai Public Prosecution.