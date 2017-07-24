Sri Lanka’s new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal discharged from the hospital

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Sri Lanka’s new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal has been discharged from the Nawaloka Hospital, where he was admitted for the chest infection on Friday. “The name of the Hospital was kept secret so as the fans don’t rush here to see the cricketer”, one of the sources close to the hospital said. “The discharge was given at around 1.00 PM after being given clearance by Prof. Arjuna De Silva, who came and checked him”, the source added. Prof. Arjuna De Silva is a member of the Medical Advisory Panel of the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) board.

Earlier, Chandimal thanked this reporter from the MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit) of the hospital for wishing him a speedy recovery. His wife came in the hospital and was waiting for the doctor to see him and take her husband home, if cleared for discharge.

“Chandimal had lung infection and he is very much better”, the source close to the hospital, said. For his lung infection, Chandimal was also referred to a renowned chest specialist Dr. Keerthi Gunasekara.

Dr. Keerthi Gunasekara visited the patient on two consecutive days on Friday and Saturday”, the source further added.

“Chandimal is fine now and will certainly be able to play the second the Test against India (commencing in Colombo on August 3)”, the hospital source confirmed immediately after the discharge.