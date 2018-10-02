Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in London promises to look into Barmy Army concerns

Bipin Dani

Dubai

Barmy Army supporters have sought the intervention of Sri Lankan High Commissioner in London and have expressed their concerns over ticket pricing and other facilities, which are being offered to them during English team’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka.

This was revealed by Barmy Army spokesperson, Andy Thompson.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from London, he said, “SL High Commissioner listened intently and has promised to refer to the Minister for Sport. SLC have made us an offer and we have made them a counter offer. We wait to hear….”.

“We have had recent contact behind the scenes as a result of our ‘Dossier of Discontent’ which has also been sent to all the relevant stakeholders. We met the Sri Lankan High Commissioner last week after which we hope to work out a deal that everyone will be happy with”.

The Barmy Army spokesperson refused to share the SLC offers and their own counter offers. Barmy Army fans arriving in Sri Lanka to support their England team are offered seats at the grounds, according to H.T.Kamal Pathmasiri, who, along with Ashely de Silva, the SLC CEO, had been in Dubai for the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) meetings.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “the Barmy Army fans are coming in large numbers and will try to accommodate them in open areas”.

Spectators seating in open space area at the grounds in Sri Lanka are not very common. “We call upon Sri Lanka Cricket to make reasonably priced seated tickets available for independent travelling supporters from their established online ticket agent partners bookmyshow.com free from unnecessary bank charges and bureaucracy”, the Barmy Army official Andy Thompson has said in his 98-page concern seen by this Reporter.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is hosting visiting England team for 5 ODIs’, 1 T-20 and three Tests from October 10 to November 27.

