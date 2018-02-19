Sri Lankan team gets replica of the gold coin

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The special gold coin was used for the toss before the commencement of the second T-20 match played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. This was revealed by Nizamuddin Chaudhury, the CEO: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from Bangladesh, he said, “the special gold coin used for the toss, which was made to commemorate the first ever international game played at Sylhet”.

“This was the first bilateral match between the two countries, though we have hosted the ICC (International Cricket Conference) event match in the past and whenever the first international match is hosted at the new venue in our country, we prepare a special coin and it was no exception this time”.

One side of the coin has an image of the Si Lanka Cricket (SLC) with its team logo.

The gold coin (weight not known) was tossed in the air and won by the home captain Mohammad Mahmudullah when the visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal did not call it correctly in the presence of match-referee David Boon.

“The original tossed coin has not been handeed over to either captain but will be treasured in the BCB custody”, the CEO added.

However, he added, “the replica of the coin will be handed over to the visiting team”, he signed off.

Sri Lankan team made 205 runs (4 wickets) in 20 overs.