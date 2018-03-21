Sri Lankan President to attend Pakistan Day Parade

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Preparations are on full swinging to celebrate Pakistan Day with great national zeal and patriotic spirit on Friday. A very reliable source told the correspondent that the president of Sri Lanka would be the chief guest on the parade. According to details the president will arrive Islamabad on 22nd of March. He will also hold meeting with the Prime Minister and the President.

A special ceremony will be held at Prime Minister House where Pakistan and Sri Lanka will sign different Memorandum of Understanding. On the other side, the Armed Forces are busy in rehearsals and drills to celebrate the day in a spectacular manner. A full dress rehearsal is being held today at Shakarparyan parade ground.