Sri Lankan President leaves for home

ISLAMABAD : President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena Saturday left for home after concluding his three-day visit to Pakistan.

At the Nur Khan Airbase, he was seen off by President Mamnoon Hussain. Minister in waiting Abdul Qadir Baloch and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Sri Lankan president had attended the Pakistan Day parade as guest of honour and held meetings with the president and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Orignally published by INP