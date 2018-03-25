Sri Lankan President lauds business community’s role in fostering Pak-Sri Lanka ties

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Saturday, appreciated the role of business community in promoting trade ties between the two countries. He expressed hope that the bilateral ties would continue to grow in the future as Sri Lanka consider Pakistan a key ally.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan here, President Maithripala Sirisena said that Sri Lanka was a close friend of Pakistan and both countries were enjoying good relations.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Major General (Retd) Jayanath C P Lokuketagodage was also present on this occasion and said that Sri Lanka had made attractive investment policies for foreign investors and Pakistani investors should explore Sri Lanka for JVs and investment.

President Maithripala Sirisena also invited RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan to visit Sri Lanka and hold meetings with counterparts. RCCI Chief accepted the invitation and said RCCI will take a trade delegation to Sri Lanka in near future and holds B2B meetings with chamber of commerce representatives there.

Zahid Latif Khan apprised him about the current and future activities of the chamber. He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was not encouraging and stressed that both countries should focus on improving business linkages between their private sectors for exploring all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has now become a reality on the ground and Sri Lanka can take benefit of this opportunity and use CPEC corridor to export goods in Central Asian Republics, he added. There is a need to diversify and deepen the bilateral relations, Khan urged.

It is pertinent to note here that during the Sri Lankan President’s stay in Pakistan, three MoUs were signed during the visit to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for capacity building of diplomats, Public Policy research and training of civil servants.