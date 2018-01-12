Sri Lankan president inaugurates Pakistan Single Country Exhibition – 2018 in Colombo

COLOMBO : The Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, along with Pakistan Minister for Commerce, Hon. Mohammad Pervaiz Malik and High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat, inaugurated the 3rd Edition of Pakistan Single Country Exhibition at BMICH, Colombo on Friday.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in association with the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, organized the 3rd edition of Pakistan Single Country Exhibition, which is featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile & Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft & Traditional Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and Services.

In his opening remarks, the High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat said that this exhibition is aimed at promoting and strengthening the Sri Lanka – Pakistan Business interests. He underscored that the exhibition would provide a great opportunity to Sri Lankan business houses to meet visiting companies from Pakistan through B2B interactions.

He expressed the hope that the people of Sri Lanka will not only have the opportunity to witness the varieties of Pakistan’s countless and extremely diverse products but will also enjoy their shopping at the Exhibition.

In his welcome address, Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have excellent diplomatic and economic relations and for Pakistan, Sri Lanka is amongst the top focus countries for greater trade relations. He highlighted that Pakistan is one of the rapidly emerging economies of the world with friendly business environment created by the current government through policies aimed at achieving micro-economic stability in the country.

He expressed the hope that such events would set the foundations for greater people to people connectivity and mutual economic growth. He lauded that the event has attracted a significantly large number of businessmen from both the countries.

After the inauguration, the President along with Ministers and dignitaries visited different stalls of the exhibition particularly a special stall on Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan established by the High Commission of Pakistan. The President was presented a book, DVD and leaflets on Pakistan’s Buddhist Heritage.

The event was attended by Sri Lankan ministers, parliamentarians, several important personalities from the Sri Lankan business and trade sectors along with Sri Lanka based diplomatic corps and a large number of people from different walks of life. The exhibition will remain open until 14th January 2018 for general public.

Orignally published by INP