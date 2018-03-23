Sri Lankan president arrives

Islamabad

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena was accorded warm reception as he arrived here Thursday on three-day visit.

A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of the dignitary as he landed at Nur Khan Airbase along with his delegation.

President Mamnoon Hussain received his Sri Lankan counterpart which followed the presentation of bouquet to the guest by a child clad in traditional dress. During his stay, the Sri Lankan president will be the “Guest of Honor” on Pakistan Day parade.

The participation of President Sirisena in the parade is a demonstration of the very close ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the respect in which the people and leadership of Pakistan hold the President of Sri Lanka, said a Foreign Office statement.

He will also meet the President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to review all matters of mutual importance.—APP