Sri Lankan players to get second dose of vaccine after England tour

Most of the members of Kusal Perera’s team which left for England just past midnight on Wednesday will get their second dose of vaccine only after they arrive next month, it is learnt here.

According to the sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the players who took the first dose of vaccine when they travelled to Bangladesh last month could not be given the second dose now.

“The players were given the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine and it can also be given anytime within three months”, one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone said.

The BCCI has made special arrangements in England for the second dose of vaccine for their players because Kohli’s men are on a long tour, whereas Lankan team is scheduled to return in under one-month period.

Fortunately, all players tested Corona negative in their last PCR tests which were done before they left. The subsequent tests and the quarantine-protocol will be observed in England.

The team was scheduled to land at Birmingham airport and from there the road arrangement was made for players to be sent to Manchester.