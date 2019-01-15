Sri Lankan players life savior wins best driver award

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Khalil Muhammad Mehar, the bus driver who saved the lives of the visiting Sri Lankan players in Pakistan in March 2009, has won the best driver award for year 2018.

The award was presented to him by the DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Mr. Waqar Shab on Friday.

‘It is an Annual award given to the driver for driving a distance of about 500 km between Lahore and Islamabad on Motorway M-2 and AH1 and M 1’, speaking exclusively over telephone from Pakistan, he said.

‘The Award is presented to the driver who has not violated the laws and not committed any offence and driving safely through out the year’.

‘The police is monitoring the speed on the road everyday’, he added.

‘I am proud to be holding this national award’, he said. The ordinary bus driver Khalil became international hero when he drove the bus carrying Sri Lankan players to safety despite pinned down by terrorists in Lahore in March 2009.

Khalil was behind the wheel when the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by rocket launcher and machine gun-wielding extremists in an assault that left eight people dead and seven players injured.

Share on: WhatsApp