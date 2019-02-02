Sri Lankan Food Festival inaugurated

Naveed Ahmad Khan

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid inaugurated a two days Sri Lankan Food Festival at Islamabad Serena Hotel. Two extraordinary star chefs were invited from Sri Lanka to re-create the extraordinary flavours of Sri Lanka in Islamabad.

HE Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, said, “There is a saying the way to a man’s heart is through the stomach. I believe food can help bring the people of two countries together. This is the philosophy that has encouraged us to arrange this festival with Serena”.

Michel Galopin, General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel welcoming the guests said “We are delighted to be able to bring internationally flavoured delights to Pakistan. Familiarity with other cultures, cuisines and characteristics is a way to experience the rest of the world and Islamabad Serena Hotel is delighted to welcome master chefs from Sri Lanka to bring authentic Sri Lankan cuisine to our guest”.

Sri Lankan cuisine is mix of historical and cultural factor and influenced from different regions including South India, Indonesian and Dutch Cuisines. Some of the Staples of Sri Lankan cuisine is rice, coconut and spices. Some basic ingredients and cooking techniques make Sri Lankan dishes hearty and spicy, particularly real cinnamon, black pepper, cardamom, curry leaves and chili peppers. All these ingredients are quite same and mostly used in Pakistani cuisine as well, so I am sure that the guests will also love the Sri Lankan cuisine.

Share on: WhatsApp