Sri Lankan Food Festival at Avari Towers Hotel

Karachi

Avari Towers Hotel is pleased to announce that Sri Lankan Food Festival will be held from 7th – 9th February, 2018 in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and in association with Sri Lankan Airlines.

Two experienced Sri Lankan chefs from the Galadari Hotel are scheduled to arrive in Karachi specially to prepare authentic and traditional Sri Lankan cuisine for the festival, providing a chance for food lovers in Karachi to taste traditional food from Sri Lanka.

This ceremony will be held to cherish the National Day of Sri Lanka which is on 4th February, 2018. A special opening of the food festival will be held on 7th February in presence of Consul General of Sri Lanka His Excellency G.L Gnanatheva,Pakistani VIPs, business community and diplomats.

His Excellency G.L Gnanatheva, Consul General of Sri Lanka stated,“It will be a momentous occasion for strengthening the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan as well as to present Sri Lanka as a key tourist destination for people of Karachi”.

The Sri Lankan chefs will be preparinga selection of dishes, demonstrating the diversity of Sri Lankan cooking and modern cuisine.

The guests can enjoy Sri Lankan culture depictedthrough live music and cultural dance performance by the Sri Lankan troupe, along with presentation of the Sri Lankan tourismintroducing a slice of Sri Lanka to the heart of Karachi.