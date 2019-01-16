Sri Lankan delegation visits Civil Secretariat

Staff Reporter

A 12-member delegation of senior civil servants from Sri Lanka visited Punjab Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar welcomed the delegates on behalf of the Punjab government.

The delegates were given detailed briefing on development projects, business opportunities, reforms in different sectors and law and order in the province.

Talking to the delegates, the Chief Secretary said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have friendly relations and exchange of delegations between the two countries would help cement bilateral ties.

He mentioned that the two nations can play an important role in the progress of region by promoting mutual cooperation. He said that province of Punjab has huge potential for investment.

He added that the provincial government is following a comprehensive development plan and in collaboration with the federal government reforms have been introduced in the field of education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

He said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher into a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said that rapid population growth is a big hurdle to economic development of Pakistan and Sri Lanka but this problem can be overcome through better planning like China.

The delegates thanked the Chief Secretary and remarked that the Punjab government’s initiatives for progress in fields of health, education, agriculture, transport and infrastructure are praiseworthy.

Those among present were: additional chief secretary home, secretaries of different departments including irrigation, housing, forests, livestock.

Share on: WhatsApp