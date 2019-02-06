Sri Lankan cultural troupe performs at PNCA

Sri Lankan cultural troupe presented a colorful cultural show at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here late Wednesday as part of Sri Lanka’s National Day activities.

The embassy of Sri Lanka arranged the colorful event of rich cultural performances.

The dancers demonstrated their skillful moves in Rabana performance on rhythm of music on drums, Wadigapatuna Dance, Magul Bera with Puja dance, Mask dance combination, Peacock dance (Mayura Natuma) and Kala and Pathuru folk dance.—APP

