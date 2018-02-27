Sri Lanka women to host Pakistan in March for ODIs, T20Is

Karachi

The Sri Lanka women’s team will host their Pakistan counterparts in three ODIs and three T20Is from March 20 to 31, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced.

The tour will be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral series since their drubbing in the West Indies last October when they were whitewashed across three ODIs and T20Is. It will also be their first match against Pakistan since the World Cup in England last year.

That match saw Sri Lanka come out on top in a 15-run thrilling win to give them their only win of the tournament, a result that also saw Pakistan condemned to a 14th straight defeat in World Cups.

Pakistan will be keen to reverse that performance and as such the upcoming series is likely to be a close-fought affair. For Sri Lanka, meanwhile, it will be a chance for the women’s team to get back to winning in the midst of renewed focus on the women’s game by SLC.

All three ODIs will take place in Dambulla on March 20, 22, and 24, and will count for the ICC Women’s Championship. The T20 series will shift the action to Colombo with the first match taking place at the SSC on the 28th, the second at the NCC on 30th, and the final game back at the SSC on the 31st.

All eight teams have played three ODIs each in the 2017-21 cycle of the Women’s Championship.

Sri Lanka are placed at the bottom – the only team without a win yet – while Pakistan are sixth with one win to their name.—APP