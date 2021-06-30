Sri Lanka to mull oversame tariffs as applicable to India: CG Gnanatheva

Staff Report

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo considers it be no less than a break-through that H.E. G.L. Gnanatheva – Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi – has advised Pakistani businessmen, exporters, and Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of FPCCI to have a comparative study on the tariffs Pakistani and Indian Exporters in Sri Lanka have to pay on different products; while exporting to India.

Afterwards, the Consul General will assess and try to get the same tariffs to Pakistani exporters to address their grievances.

MrGnanatheva said that traders of both the countries should explore more varied sectors for the bilateral trade as a means to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential – as he feels that sticking to only few sectors would not make a big difference.

He also praised the pricing and quality of motorcycle parts being made in Pakistan. He also emphasized the need to scale-up the cooperation in IT sector.

He was also keen on tea and rubber-related joint ventures between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He was also keen on cooperation in Basmati variety of the rice and mentioned that he had a detailed meeting with REAP leadership in his office recently. He said that he wants to see more Pakistani retail outlets selling Sri Lankan products.

Zeeshan Shahid Sheikh – Chairman, Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of FPCCI – thanked MrGnanatheva for attending the meeting.

He also highlighted; based on his vast knowledge on trade with Sri Lanka; the issues that needs his attention to facilitate business and economic cooperation between the two countries. H.E. G.L. Gnanatheva has shown keen interest to resolve all the outstanding issues and address the allied challenges.

FPCCI is committed to help Pakistani business, industrial, and trade communities to fully capitalize on brotherly relations and geographical proximity with Sri Lanka and grow their businesses rapidly.