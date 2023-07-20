LAHORE – Sri Lanka will host Afghanistan’s three-match ODI home series against Pakistan scheduled for next month.

As per media reports, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has approached its counterpart in Sri Lanka with the request to facilitate holding three match white ball series against Green-shirts at one venue in August 2023 before the Asia Cup.

Due to unavailability of cricket grounds, Afghanistan is playing its home series on neutral venues.

Afghanistan's International Assignments 🤩 Take a look at Afghanistan’s #FTP till the end of 2024, featuring some action-packed home and away assignments for #AfghanAtalan. Get ready to witness some thrilling contests as we take on some top cricketing nations in the period. 👍 pic.twitter.com/vzmyTJThAm — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 19, 2023

Afghanistan also has the option of playing matches in the UAE or Qatar. But the idea was dropped due to extremely hot weather conditions.

The SLC has agreed to host three-match bilateral ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan on one venue. Dates and venue have not been finalized as yet.

Still it is a difficult decision for Sri Lanka as grounds are busy hosting domestic matches. Moreover, SLC needs enough time to prepare pitches for hosting upcoming Asia Cup and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

For Afghanistan, playing in Sri Lanka against a top side will be a good preparation for Asia Cup.