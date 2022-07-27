Sri Lanka have set Pakistan a daunting target of 508 runs in the second test match between the two sides in Galle.

Resuming their innings on 176-5 with a healthy lead of 323 already in their favor, Sri Lanka continued to pile on the runs against the helpless bowling attack of Pakistan lead by Dhananjaya de Silva’s ninth test hundred.

A couple of quick strikes from the visitors saw Dimuth Karunaratne and Dunith Wellalage back in the pavilion before Ramesh Mendis followed up his five-for while bowling with an unbeaten 45 with the bat to help swell the lead further.

The duo added 82 runs for the 8th wicket as Sri Lanka’s lead crossed 500 with the islanders finally declaring their second innings on 360/8 setting Pakistan 508 runs for the win.

With the world record chase almost out of the picture, Pakistan may well have to take inspiration from the first game and look to bat out the 4-and-a-half sessions remaining in the match to win the series.

Pakistan’s lack of maturity with the ball was evident with Shaheen Afridi ruled out of the game.

Hassan Ali failed to take a single wicket while concerning 44 runs from his 10 overs in the second innings while Naseem Shah managed two scalps but failed to threaten much.

Yasir Shah also finished with a single wicket in the second innings leaving Pakistan chasing a world record total.