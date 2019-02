Colombo

Sri Lanka’s skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been sacked and removed from the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, cricket authorities said Tuesday. Chandimal, 29, was replaced by Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka Cricket said, listing a 17-member squad that did not include the right-handed batsman. National selectors said in a statement Chandimal was dismissed to help him “regain his form and be ready for future international tours.—APP

