Colombo

Sri Lanka’s suspended police chief has petitioned the Supreme Court, accusing President Maithripala Sirisena of failing to prevent the Easter bombings that killed 258 people. In a 20-page complaint, Inspector General Pujith Jayasundara disclosed serious communication gaps between intelligence agencies and security arms of the government, all which fall under Sirisena. In the petition submitted to court last week and seen by AFPon Sunday, Jayasundara said the country’s premier spy agency, the State Intelligence Service , ordered him last year to stop ongoing police investigations into suspected Islamist militants.—AFP