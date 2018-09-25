Sri Lanka offers scholarships for SAARC countries’ students

Islamabad

The Sri Lanka government has announced merit based scholarships to the students from each South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries including Pakistan for the year 2018. In this regard, The High Commission of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Islamabad has also informed that the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) has offered degrees in the fields of Information Technology, Business, Engineering, Architecture and Quantity Surveying.

Talking to APP on Monday, an official of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) advised the candidates to send duly filled applications with other supporting documents to Srilanka High Commission in Pakistan prior to 5th October 2018. He further said that the details regarding the scholarships was also uploaded on HEC Website.—APP

