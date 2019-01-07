Salim Ahmed

Lahore

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid has said that terrorism remained a big challenge for Sri Lanka but today Sri Lanka is a peaceful country. He said “we have defeated terrorism but this target could not be achieved without immense support of Pakistan.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Almas Hyder presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion. Executive Committee Members and former office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

The High Commissioner said that Sri Lankan nation has great honor of Pakistan and learnt a lot from its experience. He said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan have signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) but some certain issues need to be resolved. The Agreement should be implemented and made beneficial for both countries. He said that there is a vast scope for the expansion of two-way trade between Pakistan and Sri Lank. Both countries should introduce new products for trade and make business-to-business contacts stronger. He said that Sri Lanka offers huge opportunities in various sectors of economy.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Sri Lanka is at take-off stage and Pakistani business community should avail this great opportunity. He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC and enjoy friendly relations based on historical linkages.

