Sri Lanka hands over Ceylon Tea for flood victims

The Government of Sri Lanka gifted a consignment of Ceylon Tea for the flood victims of Pakistan at a ceremony held on 21.09.2022 at the Jinnah International Airport.

Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna handed over the consignment, on behalf of the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickram, to the Director of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan Col. Sajid Rafiq; officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Karachi, including Director General Saqib Rauf and Sri Lankan Airlines Manager Saman Rathnayake also attended the event.Speaking at the event, Consul General conveyed sympathies from the government and people of Sri Lanka for the flood victims in Pakistan; condoled on the loss of lives and expressed the solidarity of the people of Sri Lanka.

The Director General of MOFA and the Director of NDMA of Pakistan expressed their sincere appreciation to the Government and the people of Sri Lanka for facilitating the consignment.Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry met with the High Commissioner of Pakistan Umar Farooq Burki at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo and handed over a consignment of Ceylon Tea.

On behalf of the Government, the Sri Lanka Tea Board has committed toward the emergency response by joining hands with the tea industry of Sri Lanka and facilitated a Ceylon Tea consignment.President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe, during his recent telephone call with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, conveyed his sympathies on the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

and condoled with the Prime Minister on the loss of lives and expressed the solidarity of the government and the people of Sri Lanka.Over 30 million people across Pakistan have been affected with over 1,500 deaths by the flood which is considered as the worst flood in Pakistan since 2010.