DELHI – Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in a crucial game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Injuries to key players has hurt Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign, but the Island nation can still qualify for the semi-finals with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand over the next week.

They will also need a host of other results to fall their way, but for now all they can concentrate on is registering a third win of the tournament by defeating fellow Asian side Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s sole victory at the World Cup came in their opening fixture against Afghanistan in Dharamsala and six straight losses since that match has left Shakib Al Hasan’s side without any hope of qualifying for the semi-finals.

They do still have plenty to play though and will be keen to put a dent in Sri Lanka’s chances by picking up their second triumph of what has been a disappointing campaign.

Veterans Litton Das, Mahmudullah and Shakib will be relied upon to score freely for Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka will look to the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and skipper Kusal Mendis to get going with the bat.

Spin is likely to be a major factor in this clash, with Shakib to lead Bangladesh’s slow bowling attack and players in the ilk of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage sure to be prominent for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.