Sri Lanka draw third Test

New Delhi

Batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Roshen Silva helped Sri Lanka draw the pollution-tainted third and final Test in New Delhi as India took the series 1-0 on Wednesday.

Dhananjaya, who retired hurt on 119 due to muscle stiffness, and Roshen, who remained unbeaten on 74, held Sri Lanka steady over three sessions of play on the final day, after being set 410 for victory late on day four.

Roshen was batting alongside Niroshan Dickwella, on 44, when the two teams decided to shake hands with just eight mandatory overs left for the day.

The Test was marred by severe pollution in the Indian capital, with fast bowlers from both sides vomiting on the ground Tuesday.

In an unprecedented move, Sri Lankan players wore masks while fielding to combat the toxic air, which interrupted play on day two.

The US embassy website on Wednesday showed concentrations of the smallest and most harmful airborne pollutants hit 234, better than a day earlier but still nearly nine times the World Health Organization’s safe limit.—AFP