Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by the narrowest of margins to reach the Women’s Asia Cup final where they will take on India.

Chasing a 122-run target Pakistan looked on course for a routine win until a late flurry of wickets meant they could only score 121 from their 20 overs to lose by a single run.

Just a day removed from their loss to Pakistan, Sri Lanka showed a better presence of mind in the semifinal, setting a higher total for Pakistan to chase this time around.

Harshitha Samarawickrama, one of Omaima Sohail’s five wickets in the previous match, led the way for her side with 35 while contributions from Nilakshi de Silva (14), Hasini Perera (13) and Anushka Sanjeewani (26) were enough for a total of 122-6 from their allotted overs.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu finished with figures of 4-0-17-3 while Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar and Aiman Anwer managed to snag one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a flier and looked to be on their way to a comfortable win with openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen adding 31 runs for the first wicket from 3 overs before a runout cost Muneeba her wicket after having made 18 runs off just 10 balls.

Sidra Ameen and Omaima Sohail’s wickets left Pakistan at 65-3 from 10 overs before Nida Dar and captain Bismah Maroof took charge of the chase.

Despite the pair adding 42 runs the asking rate gradually increased before Maroof was bowled for 42 to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother. Neither Nida Dar nor the incoming Aliya Riaz managed to find the needed boundaries before Dar’s runout on the final ball sealed Pakistan’s fate.

Sri Lanka will now take on India in the Women’s Asia Cup final on Saturday in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will leave Bangladesh empty-handed after letting a guild-edged opportunity for their maiden Women’s Asia Cup slip through their hands.